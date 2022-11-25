Breaking: Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo is Dead

Sammie Okposo has reportedly died at the age of 51.

The music producer, gospel singer and ‘Welu Welu’ crooner was said to have slumped and died on Friday morning, November 25, The Blade reports.

Asides from his act as a gospel musician, Sammie Okposo lent his talent to scoring and producing sound tracks for movies.

Recall that he made headlines early in the year after he publicly apologized to his wife, Ozioma for cheating on her with another lady in the United States who called him out on social media after he reportedly left her pregnant and blocked her.

In the apology which was shared on his Instagram page, the singer lamented over the incident which he noted happened in 2021. He further stated that the development has seen him step aside from ministerial work until “full restoration.” Details will be provided soon.

