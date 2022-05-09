BREAKING: Goodluck Jonathan joins APC, picks N100m forms

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A northern group picked the forms on behalf of Jonathan at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, on Monday evening.

Jonathan is yet to announce his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, but it’s taken as a foregone conclusion given his romance with the ruling party.

Jonathan, who took over power when the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua died in 2010, lost his reelection to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and acknowledged defeat before the final collation of the election results.

It is understood that two influential governors from the northern part of the country are behind the return bid of Jonathan.

