BREAKING: Former Soviet Leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, dies at 91

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91.

Mr Gorbachev, who assumed power in 1985, is best known for opening up the USSR and for his rapprochement with the West, but he was unable to prevent his country collapsing in 1991.

The hospital where he died said he had been suffering from a long and serious illness.

Mr Gorbachev became general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party, and de facto leader of the country, at the age of 54.

He was the youngest member of the ruling Politburo at the time, and was seen as a breath of fresh air after several ageing leaders.

His policy of glasnost, or openness, allowed people to criticise the government in a way which had been previously unthinkable.

But it also unleashed nationalist sentiments in many regions of the country which eventually led to its collapse.

