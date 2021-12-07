Breaking: Former PMAN President, Bolaji Rosiji is Dead

Bolaji Rosiji, a former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has died.

The late entertainer died in Lagos on Sunday, December 5, 2021, after a brief illness.

His death was announced in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of Gaurapad Charities, Olayemi Esan in Abuja, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

“With utmost sorrow, we announce the sad demise of our CEO Mr. Bolaji Rosiji, who died in Lagos, on Sunday the 5th of December, 2021 after a brief illness.

“Until his death, Rosiji, was the Founder of Gaurapad Charities founded in 2004, ex-PMAN president and the former Secretary- General of the Nigeria Network of NGOs (NNNGO),” the statement read,” the statement read.

Olayemi Esan stated that Rosiji’s tireless efforts to make Guarapad company progress by leaps and bounds, as well as his attitude, guidance and effort are worthy of applauds.

He announced that burial arrangements for the deceased would be announced shortly.

Bolaji Rosiji is survived by his wife and children.

