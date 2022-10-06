BREAKING: Former Nigeria Vice-President robbed in Abuja

A mobile phone belonging to former Nigerian Vice-President, Namadi Sambo, has been stolen during Solomon Lar book launch in Abuja.

According to Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, someone breached the tight security line and stole Sambo’s phone.

“It’s incredible that someone can breach the tight security line and steal the phone of the former VP Sambo at the ongoing late Governor Solomon Lar Book launch in Abuja,” Sani wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

It is not yet clear if the authorities have been notified of the incident.

See Senator Sani’s tweet below.

