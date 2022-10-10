BREAKING: Fire guts Kogi Assembly

The Kogi State House of Assembly has been razed by fire.

The cause of the fire incident was unknown at the time of filing this report.

Sources in the North central State say the fire incident started at about 8 am on Monday, and completely gutted the assembly gallery.

The Speaker of the House, Prince Mathew Kolawole, while speaking to journalists at the assembly complex said the house will allow security agencies to investigate the incident.

He, however, said this would not stop the assembly from performing its duty as the resolution of the house concerning Dangote Cement Plc stands.

More to follow…

