Breaking: Finance Minister Indefinitely Suspends Accountant General Over N80bn Probe

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has handed down an indefinite suspension to the accountant general of the federation, Ahmed Idris.

This is coming two days after his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N80 billion fraud.

In a letter dated May 18, 2022, Ahmed said the suspension “without pay” was to allow for “proper and unhindered investigation” in line with public service rules.

He is not expected to come to office or contact any official in his officer except for any disciplinary hearing that may be advised.

