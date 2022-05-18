Wednesday, May 18, 2022
HomeNews
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Breaking: Finance Minister Indefinitely Suspends Accountant General Over N80bn Probe

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has handed down an indefinite suspension to the accountant general of the federation, Ahmed Idris.

This is coming two days after his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N80 billion fraud.

In a letter dated May 18, 2022, Ahmed said the suspension “without pay” was to allow for “proper and unhindered investigation” in line with public service rules.

He is not expected to come to office or contact any official in his officer except for any disciplinary hearing that may be advised.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: