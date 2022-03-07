BREAKING: Finally NDLEA Arraigns Abba Kyari On Cocaine Business

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arraigned Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police, before a the Federal High Court in Abuja over his alleged link with cocaine business.

Kyari was brought to court on Monday at 8:55am amid tight security.

The NDLEA had filed an eight-count criminal charge against him and six others it alleged were involved in drug trafficking.

The other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, which the agency lodged before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, were four members of the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu, as well as two alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

The agency, in the charge it filed through a team of lawyers led by its Director, Prosecution & Legal Services, Mr. Joseph Sunday, specifically charged DCP Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in Cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

It equally alleged that Kyari and his men, who are currently in its custody, also unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of Cocaine.

The duo of Umeibe and Ezenwanne were accused of conspiring with others at large, to import 21.35kg of Cocaine into the country.

The NDLEA entered the charge against them, hours after the Attorneys-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, okayed request for Kyari who hitherto headed the Police IRT, to be extradited to the US to face trial.

Malami had in the extradition application he also brought before the court, claimed that no charge was pending against DCP Kyari in Nigeria.

