Breaking: Fifa orders Russia to play without its flag, anthem

Fifa has ordered Russia to complete their upcoming matches without their flag, anthem and as the Football Union of Russia in neutral territory, following the invasion of Ukraine.

This comes as several nations have announced that they will refuse to play Russia, including England, as well as Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

World Cup 2022 play-offs would see Russia face Poland then either the Czech Republic or Sweden if they win – and are scheduled to be played in March.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday, leading to worldwide condemnation.

Fifa said talks will take place with other sporting organisations over whether Russia should be expelled from competitions.

“Fifa would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine,” world football’s governing body said in a statement on Sunday.

“Violence is never a solution and Fifa expresses its deepest solidarity to all people affected by what is happening in Ukraine.

“Fifa will continue its ongoing dialogue with the International Olympic Committee, Uefa and other sport organisations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly.

“Fifa’s thoughts remain with everybody affected by this shocking and worrying situation.”

Reacting to the development, Polish football association president Cezary Kulesza, said: “Today’s Fifa decision is totally unacceptable.

“We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances. Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will not play with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is.”

