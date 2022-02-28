Breaking: FIFA and UEFA ban Russia from all competitions

FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russian clubs and national teams from all competitions.

A joint statement by both bodies said “football is truly united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine.”

The decision comes amid the raging war in Ukraine after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into its neighbour’s territory.

The decision has drawn strong condemnation from across the globe, with US President Joe Biden saying Russia will “bear the consequences for its action.”

More to follow…

