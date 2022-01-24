Breaking: FG suspends planned removal of petrol subsidy

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has announced the suspension of the planned petrol subsidy removal.

Speaking during a meeting held at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday, the Minister said the suspension is till further notice.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is not in support of the removal of subsidy from Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol.

“I will tell you categorically that at this moment, the complete removal of subsidy is not on our plate at all,” said Sylva.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not in support of removing subsidy at this time.”

The Minister stated that part of the reason why the Federal Government is not thinking about removing fuel subsidy is because of the impact it will have on Nigerians.

