BREAKING: FG sues Meta for 30bn over ‘unapproved adverts’

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has sued Meta Platforms Incorporated, owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms, for showing unapproved advertisements to the Nigerian audience.

In a statement on Tuesday, ARCON said it also sued Meta’s agent, AT3 Resources Limited, in the suit filed before the federal high court in Abuja.

The regulatory body is seeking a declaration “that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without ensuring same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful and a violation of the extant advertising Law in Nigeria”.

The agency said the continued exposure of the “unvetted” adverts has led to a “loss of revenue to the federal government”.

“ARCON is seeking N30b in sanction for the violation of the advertising laws and for loss of revenue as a result of Meta Incorporated’s continued exposure of unapproved adverts on its platforms,” the statement reads.

“ARCON reiterates that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising on Nigeria’s advertising space.

“ARCON further states that it is not regulating the online media space but rather advertising and marketing communications on the online platforms in line with its establishment Act.”

