BREAKING: FG splits ASUU, registers two academic unions

The Federal Government on Tuesday broke the ranks of the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) when it registered two unions in the university system.

The unions are the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) and the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA).

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, explained that the two bodies will exist alongside ASUU.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022 as lecturers of public universities across the country protest unpaid allowances and demand better welfare package from the Federal Government.

Despite a series of talks, both parties have yet to reach an amicable settlement as public varsities remain under lock.

