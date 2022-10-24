BREAKING: FG returns to Appeal Court over Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal Government has arrived at the Court of Appeal in Abuja to begin battle against the judgment that set the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu free from terrorism charges.

The government is asking the Appellate Court to stay the execution of the judgment of October 13 which voided the rendition of Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria on account of breach of local and international laws.

A notice of appeal marked CA/ABJ/CR/625/2025 and sighted by DAILY POST indicated that a 3-panel of the Court would determine the Federal Government’s motion on notice.

A panel of Justices of the Court led by Jumai Hanatu Sankey had in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Adefope-Okojie voided the rendition of Kanu to Nigeria on grounds that it was in breach of due process of law.

The appellate court thereafter set aside the terrorism charges against Kanu and also discharged him from the charges.

More to follow…

