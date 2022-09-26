BREAKING: FG asks VCs to reopen Universities, resume lectures

The federal government has asked vice-chancellors to reopen universities and resume lectures.

FG gave the directive through the National Universities Commission (NUC) in a letter signed by Sam Onazi, director, finance and accounts of the NUC, on behalf of Abubakar Rasheed, executive secretary of the commission.

The letter was said to have been addressed to all vice-chancellors; pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities.

“Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; Restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses,” the letter reportedly reads, as per ThePunch.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since February 14 over the federal government’s failure to meet its demands relating to the funding of universities and lecturers’ salaries and allowances.

Several meetings between the union and the federal government had ended in deadlock.

The federal government recently filed a suit against the union at the national industrial court over the lingering strike.

The industrial court had ordered the lecturers to suspend their strike.

Subsequently, ASUU filed an appeal against the judgment of the industrial court.

On September 6, the federal government met with pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors of federal universities over the lingering strike.

Despite FG’s latest directive, it remains unclear how academic activities will resume on campuses across the country with ASUU members still on strike.

