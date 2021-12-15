BREAKING: FG approves salary upgrade for police

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the review and upgrade of salary of police personnel in the country by 20 per cent.

The landmark decision was reached during Wednesday’s meeting of the FEC presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the government, the new salary regime will take off from January 2022.

The decision comes amid growing concerns that the Nigeria Police Force is grossly underfunded, dealing severe blow to their ability to contain growing crime and insecurity across the country.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...