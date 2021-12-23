Thursday, December 23, 2021
Emmanuel Offor

Breaking: Explosions rock Maiduguri ahead of Buhari’s visit

No fewer than four people were killed on Thursday after three explosions rocked Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital.

The blasts, which come a few hours before President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state, left about eight persons injured.

Sources reveal that the explosion occurred in three different locations – Bulumkutu, Ajilari Cross and Ayaje, Channels reports.

There were casualties recorded in Ayaje and Bulumkutu, however, no information has been obtained from Ajilari.

President Buhari is billed to commission an edifice donated by Mohammed Indimi to the University of Maiduguri.

He is also expected to commission some projects executed by the Borno State Government.

More to follow…

