BREAKING: Ex-Zamfara Governor, Sani Yerima, declares for president

A former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Sani Yerima has declared to run for president in 2023 under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Senator who represented Zamfara West, at the National Assembly, was spotted at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Friday, where he came to inform President Muhammadu Buhari about his intentions.

He said when elected President, he would focus on fighting insecurity, poverty alleviation and ignorance of the mind which many Nigerians are living with unknowingly.

The former governor, who is famous for introducing the Sharia legal system in his state, debunked claims that he was a religious extremist.

According to him, that perception people hold about him is one of the reasons he would work on the ignorance of Nigerians and give every citizen a sense of belonging.

He is due to pick his expression of interest and nomination forms today.

