BREAKING: Ex-Kano Gov, Ibrahim Shekarau, defects to NNPP

The former Governor of Kano State and Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau on Wednesday defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

His defection was announced by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, after the upper legislative Chamber resumed from a two hour closed door meeting on Wednesday.

In Shekarau’s letter of resignation from his former political party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he cited injustice and unfairness by Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as reasons he was leaving.

Part of the letter which was read by the Senate President read: “I am defecting from the APC to my new party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party as a result of unfairness, injustice by Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“For the past two years there have been unresolved crisis in Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, hence, I have resigned my membership.”

After the announcement, Senate President directed the Chief Whip to lead Shekarau to the opposition row in the red chamber.

