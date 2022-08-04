BREAKING: Ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun, dies at 74

Tafa Balogun, a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), is dead, family sources say.

Balogun, who became IGP in March 2002, was the 21st Inspector-General of Police.

A fellow of the premier highest military institution in Nigeria, the National War College, he later became the Assistant Inspector General of Police A.I.G Zone One, Kano, from where he was named the 21st IGP of Police on March 6, 2002.

His infamous trial drew global attention in 2005. On April 4, 2005, Tafa Balogun was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja for stealing and laundering of over $100 million in his three years as Inspector General of Police from the Police treasury.

The former police boss, who pleaded guilty to eight of the 56 count-charges directly affecting him, was convicted and sentenced to six months in each of the charges, which is however to run concurrently.

He was released on February 9, 2006 after serving his sentence, part of it at Abuja’s National Hospital.

