BREAKING: Ex-Gov Obiano’s wife, Ebele, slaps Bianca Ojukwu at Soludo’s inauguration

Chaos broke out Thursday at the inauguration of Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the Governor of Anambra when the wife of outgoing Gov. Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu, slapped Mrs Bianca Ojukwu at the event.

It is understood that dignitaries, including Obiano, were already seated when Mrs Obiano stepped in and moved to the front row where the widow of Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu was seated and slapped her.

The action drew the attention of security agents and some personalities who pulled Mrs Obiano off the hold of Bianca who was visibly shocked at the action.

Mrs Obiano was later taken away and shortly afterwards, her husband left the venue since the incident happened after the new governor had been sworn in.

The cause of the dispute is yet to be ascertained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...