BREAKING: Ex-Gov Jang acquitted of fraud charges

A state High Court sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Friday, discharged and acquitted a former governor of the state, Jonah David Jang, of over the N6.3 billion corruption charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court presided over by Justice Christy Dabup also discharged and acquitted a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Yusuf Pam, who was accused alongside the former governor.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...