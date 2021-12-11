Breaking: Eto’o elected Chairman of Cameroon FA

The legendary Samuel Eto’o has been elected head of Cameroon football association, FECAFOOT.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year defeated rival Seidou Mbombo Njoya, the fourth vice-president at the Confederation of African Football.

Eto’o, 40, has promised a wide range of reforms to thrive the sport.

“We have to bring footballers to the centre of our policies,” he said afterwards. “It is our role to ensure that those who play this discipline make a decent living out of it.”

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea star has also promised to construct at least 10 stadiums during his mandate.

“I’ve spoken to the business community and we’re certain we’ll get the right investors who can accompany us in fulfilling our goals,” Eto’o had said prior to the polls.

Eto’o’ will now be head of Cameroon’s FA when the country hosts the Africa Cup of Nations in January and February.

His candidacy commanded national attention and the election was televised live on TV.

