BREAKING: Emefiele seeks court ruling to contest for president as CBN Governor

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emiefele has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that he can run for the post of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without vacating his position as the CBN Governor.

The CBN Governor through his Counsel, Mike Ozekhome, told the court that Section 84 ((12) of the Electoral Act as amended, 2022 does not affect him, being a public servant and not a political appointee.

Arguing an ex-parte motion filed due to the urgency of the matter, Ozekhome said his client is the current CBN governor and he is interested in running for the office of the president of the country in the election scheduled for February next year.

Ozekhome argued that the section of the Electoral Act has been voided by a Federal High Court in Umuahia and that the matter is on appeal at the moment.

He also prayed the court for an order of interim injunction stopping further action on the matter.

Meanwhile, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, says Emefiele is not qualified to run for the office.

He hinged his argument on the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

Falana in a statement he issued on Monday, maintained that “while Mr. Emefiele is awaiting divine intervention it is pertinent to point out that by virtue of the combined effect of section 9 of the CBN Act and Section 18 of the Banks and Financial institutions Act 2020 it is the Board of the CBN that is competent to permit him to engage in politics or any other vocation.

“So far, the Board of the CBN has not authorised him to participate in the primary election of the ruling party. To that extent, he is disqualified from seeking any elective position in the primary election of any political party or in the general election.”

