BREAKING: Ekweremadu to remain in custody till Oct 31

A former Deputy Senator President, Ike Ekweremadu is set to remain in detention with the UK authority over the alleged case of organ harvesting.

This is as the Central Criminal Court in UK has adjourned the case to October 31, 2022, TheCable reports.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice are facing charges bordering on conspiracy to arrange/facilitate the travel of another person, an alleged minor, with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

They appeared in court today, Thursday, after which it was ruled that the Enugu-born politician will remain behind bars until the next hearing of his case.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...