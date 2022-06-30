BREAKING: Ekweremadu appears before UK Court

A former Deputy President of the Senate Ike Ekweremadu on Monday appeared before the Uxbridge Magistrate court in the UK over organ harvesting charges.

The prosecutor claims that David Ukpo, who alleged that he was coerced to donate his kidney to the Senator’s daughter, is 15 years.

The case has been adjourned to July 7 at Westminster Magistrate Court to enable the UK Attorney General, Suella Braverman, to determine whether the case will be tried in the country or Nigeria.

On Wednesday, the Senate said it was sending a delegation to visit Ekweremadu and his wife.

He also said the Nigerian High Commission has engaged the services of lawyers in the UK to defend Senator Ekweremadu.

