BREAKING: EFCC arrests VON DG Okechukwu

Osita Okechukwu, director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okechukwu reportedly arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja around 1:30 pm on Saturday, following an invitation regarding a case of alleged conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds.

He is said to be undergoing questions for allegedly embezzling N1.3 billion.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesperson, confirmed that the VON DG was invited by the commission, he however declined further comment on why he is being detained.

Meanwhile, the VON DG has been relatively outspoken about national issues in recent months.

He has called for the release of embattled leader of the Independent Peoples of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, while also commenting on the electoral bill.

More to follow…

