BREAKING: EFCC arrests ex-NDDC MD, Nsima Ekere

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, arrested Nsima Ekere, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for alleged diversion of funds to the tune of N47 billion through registered contractors of the agency.

The stunning development was disclosed by the Commission’s spokesperson Wilson Uwajaren, who confirmed it to Channels Television.

Nsima was the agency’s Managing Director between 2016 and 2018, during the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 56-year-old was the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom in the 2019 elections

His arrest comes a few days after the EFCC arrested Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation over N80billion fraud.

More to follow…

