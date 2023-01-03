BREAKING: Edwin Clark endorses Peter Obi for president

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed Mr Peter Obi for the 2023 presidency.

Chief Clark announced his position at a news briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Ijaw leader based his endorsement of Mr Obi, who is the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party on traits he believes are critical to leading the country.

Explaining further, he cited honesty, trust and transparency, all of which he said Mr Obi displayed when he was governor of Anambra State.

Chief Clark called on Mr Obi to tackle the issues of the injustices and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta region if elected as President.

The Ijaw leader’s backing is the second high-profile endorsement to be received by Mr Obi in three days after ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, in a statement he personally signed endorsed the former Anambra State Governor for the nation’s top job.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...