Leon Edwards is the new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion after a shocking knockout win against Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman.

He became the second British champion in UFC history on Sunday after he knocked out the Nigerian nightmare in a sensational fight in Salt Lake City.

Edwards landed a fierce head kick with just a minute left. The 30-year-old Brit was down on the scorecards but won the UFC Welterweight title at the death.

