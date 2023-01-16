Search
BREAKING: DSS raids CBN, takes over Emefiele’s Office

News

The operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, have taken over the office of Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, at the headquarters of the apex bank.

The embattled CBN governor has been having a running battle with DSS over alleged terrorism financing.

DSS had earlier sought a court order to arrest Emefiele who has been out of the country for his annual leave.

However, the FCT High Court had in December 2022 barred the secret service from arresting, inviting, or detaining Emefiele.

However the state police stormed CBN headquarters on Monday noon with 20 vehicles filled with armed personnel.

The operatives also barred all staff of the bank from gaining access to Mr Emefiele’s office.

