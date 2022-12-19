BREAKING: Doyin Okupe convicted of money laundering

A Federal High Court in the FCT, Abuja has convicted the Director-General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign, Dr Doyin Okupe over money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the Director-General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign in 2019 on a 59-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of N702 million.

Monday’s conviction comes amid a period of turbulence for Okupe who was last month suspended as a card-carrying member of the Labour Party (LP) in his native Ogun State.

His suspension was however upturned by the national body of the body, with Obi insisting that he remained the party’s spokesman.

It remains unclear if he will remain on the campaign team following Monday’s ruling.

More to follow…

