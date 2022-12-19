Search
Subscribe
Politics

BREAKING: Doyin Okupe convicted of money laundering

By: Emmanuel Offor

Date:

A Federal High Court in the FCT, Abuja has convicted the Director-General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign, Dr Doyin Okupe over money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the Director-General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign in 2019 on a 59-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of N702 million.

Monday’s conviction comes amid a period of turbulence for Okupe who was last month suspended as a card-carrying member of the Labour Party (LP) in his native Ogun State.

His suspension was however upturned by the national body of the body, with Obi insisting that he remained the party’s spokesman.

It remains unclear if he will remain on the campaign team following Monday’s ruling.

More to follow…

Previous article
Many feared dead as herdsmen attack Enugu community
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Share post:

Just In

Subscribe

More like this
Related

Many feared dead as herdsmen attack Enugu community

Emmanuel Offor -
Several persons have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen...

NAFDAC raises alarm on existence of fake Covid-19 test kits

Emmanuel Offor -
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and...

It’s not your job – Agbakoba slams EFCC over Kogi Govt Finances

Emmanuel Offor -
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba...

Elon Musk may step down as Twitter CEO

Emmanuel Offor -
Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, may be step down...

About us

Olisa.Tv is a blogazine full of readable content or different catergories.

Company

The latest

Many feared dead as herdsmen attack Enugu community

News 0
Several persons have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen...

NAFDAC raises alarm on existence of fake Covid-19 test kits

News 0
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and...

It’s not your job – Agbakoba slams EFCC over Kogi Govt Finances

News 0
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba...

Subscribe

© 2022 Olisa.Tv. All Rights Reserved.

%d bloggers like this: