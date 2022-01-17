Breaking: Djokovic back in Serbia after Australia deportation

World no 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has arrived in Serbia after being deported from Australia.

The 34-year-old was deported on Sunday after losing a visa battle following his refusal to get vaccinated.

This year’s Australian Open tournament, which has been overshadowed by the player’s visa troubles, began in Melbourne on Monday, without the defending champion who is chasing a men’s record 21 grand slam titles.

Under Australia’s immigration laws, Djokovic cannot be granted another visa for three years.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he may be allowed entry sooner under the “right circumstances”.

“[The ban] does go over a three-year period, but there is the opportunity for them to return in the right circumstances and that would be considered at the time,” he said in an interview with the Australian radio station 2GB on Monday.

Australian law does provide for compelling or compassionate reasons for the three-year visa ban to be waived.

This would potentially allow Djokovic to take part in the Australian Open tournament next year.

