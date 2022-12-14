Breaking: DJ tWitch of Ellen DeGeneres Show Dead by Suicide

Stephen Boss aka DJ tWitch of the Ellen DeGeneres show, has died at 40 from an apparent suicide.

The famed disc jockey and dancer reportedly died on Wednesday, December 14, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources say tWitch’s body was discovered at a Los Angeles hotel room after his wife, Allison Holker, reported to police that he had left home without his car, which was unlike him.

It appears he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Boss is survived by his wife and their three children, Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.

Reps for Boss are yet to release a statement on the developing story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...