BREAKING: Demola Seriki, Nigeria’s envoy to Spain, dies at 63

Demola Seriki, the Nigerian ambassador to Spain, has died at the age of 63.

In a statement signed by his children, the former minister was said to have passed away “surrounded by his family” on Thursday, December 15.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we announce the loss of our much loved and admired patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend,” the statement reads.

It is not yet clear what led to the death of the politician.

More to follow…

