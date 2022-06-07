BREAKING: Delegate slumps, dies during APC Primaries

Isa Baba Buji, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates from Buji Local Government Area (LGA) of Jigawa State is dead.

Buji died on Tuesday afternoon during the APC special convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Although the cause of his death has not been confirmed, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo took to his Twitter page to mourn the deceased.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande expressed sadness over the delegate’s death.

Akande wrote, “VP Osinbajo saddened by the news of the death this afternoon, in Abuja, of Alh. Isa Baba Buji, 61, one of our APC delegates from Buji Local Government, Jigawa State.

”He extends heartfelt condolence to his family, associates, govt & people of the State & prays his soul rests in peace.”

