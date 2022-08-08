BREAKING: Dariye, Nyame finally released from prison

The duo of former governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame who were granted presidential pardon by President Buhari few months ago, have been released by the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Both former governors were serving jail term for corruption allegations until they were controversially granted pardon by President Buhari.

Recall that the Council of State led by President Muhammadu Buhari, had in April approved the pardon of 159 convicts.

They both served as governors Plateau and Taraba states respectively.

Dariye and Nyame were both jailed for stealing N1.16bn and N1.6bn, respectively.

