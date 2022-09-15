BREAKING: Court stops NFF’s September Election

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) September 30, 2022 elective congress has been suspended by a high court in Abuja.

Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo at about 9.45am on Thursday 15 September, 2022, presiding over a matter in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1376/2022 between (1) Harrison Jalla (2) Chief Rumson Victor Baribote (3) Austin Popo (4) The Registered trustees of the National Association of Nigeria Footballers (NANF) (Trading under the name and style of Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria) (PFAN) VS (1) Nigeria Football Association (NFA) (Trading under the name and style of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) (2) Amaju Pinnick (3) Hon. Minister of Sports and Youth Development.

The plaintiff approached the court in mid 2021 after due process demanding an amendment to the NFF statutes 2010 for equal representation for all the five statutory bodies making up the Nigeria Football Federation in terms of voting rights and representation on the NFF Board, its Congress and Sub/Standing Committees.

The Court had earlier in the month of June 2022 hearing adjourned further proceedings in this matter to October 31st 2022. In between and in their usual characteristic manner of having no regards for the laws of the land the Defendants brazenly fixed election for 30th September 2022 this is inspite of an interlocutory application pending before the Court.

Consequently and ruling in an exparte application moved Thursday morning by (1) Dr. Celsius Ukpong (2) Chief Rumson Victor Baribote and Fayeneniga Jacob all representing the Plaintiff.

Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the NFF Election be put on hold and that parties should maintain status quo.

He adjourned further proceedings to October 31, 2022.

