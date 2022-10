A Federal High Court sitting in Yola has nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary that produced Senator Aishatu Binani as the party’s governorship candidate for Adamawa State.

The court on Friday declared that there will be no candidate for the APC in the state for the 2023 elections but said both petitioner and defendants are free to appeal the ruling.

More to follow…

