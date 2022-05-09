BREAKING: Court rejects Emefiele’s suit

A Federal High Court in Abuja has refused the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele’s request to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami preventing him from his presidential ambition.

Emefiele’s lawyers Monday told the court in Abuja that he can run for the post of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without vacating his position as the CBN Governor.

The CBN Governor through his Counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), told the court that Section 84 ((12) of the Electoral Act as amended, 2022 does not affect him, being a public servant and not a political appointee.

The court in its ruling, however, summonsed INEC, and AGF to appear before it on May 12, to show cause on why status quo antebellum, should not be granted to the CBN Governor.

A group of farmers on Friday bought the expression of interest and nomination forms for Emefiele to contest the presidential ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The CBN governor insisted he would not need proxies to buy him the forms if he decides to join the race.

“I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me presidential nomination forms: I thank them most profusely,” Emefiele said.

“However, should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the CBN Chief’s presidential ambition has continued to draw criticism from across board, with Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, describing it as “a joke taken too far”, while calling for his sack.

