BREAKING: Court reinstates Adebutu, other Ogun PDP candidates

The Court of Appeal in Ibadan has reinstated Ladi Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State.

The court also reinstated all other candidates of the PDP in Ogun by setting aside the judgment of an Abeokuta Federal High Court, which nullified all the primary elections conducted by the PDP.

Justice O. Oguntoyinbo had nullified the candidacy of Adebutu and others, following a suit filed by Segun Seriki and others.

Ruling on Monday, Justice Folasade Ojo said it is only the National Working Committee of the party that has the power to nominate and conduct a primary election.

The appellate court maintained that any primary conducted without the approval of the party’s NWC is null and void.

The lower court’s judgment was set aside for lack of jurisdiction.

Ojo directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to reinstate all PDP candidates.

