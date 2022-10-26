BREAKING: Court orders FG to restore Nnamdi Kanu to his status quo, awards him N500m damages

The Federal High Court presided by Justice Evelyn Anyadike has ordered the Federal Government to “restore Nnamdi Kanu to his status quo before 19th June 2021”.

In a landmark ruling Wednesday on fundamental human rights and extraordinary rendition of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), she also ordered the government to pay N500m as damages to him.

The Court in its further rulings issued an injunction restraining the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami from prosecuting Kanu consequent upon his extraordinary rendition.

Kanu had in March this year filed a suit through his special counsel Aloy Ejimakor to enforce his fundamental rights stemming from what Ejimakor had termed his “extraordinary rendition” from Kenya in June last year.

In its Judgment, the court dismissed the Federal government’s objections to its jurisdiction and upheld all the reliefs sought by Kanu.

More to follow…

