BREAKING: Court orders ASUU to call off strike

The National Industrial Court has ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to call off the ongoing Strike.

Delivering a ruling on the interlocutory injunction filed by the Federal government , Justice Polycarp Hamman restrained ASUU from continuing with the industrial action pending the determination of the suit.

Justice Polycap ordered that the case filed be returned to the president of the Industrial Court for reassignment to another judge.

This order comes a few hours after the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) threatened not to allow any political campaign hold across the country till students of public universities return to classrooms.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since February 14, 2022 as talks between the Federal Government and lecturers of public universities have not yielded a comprise upon which universities can be reopened.

