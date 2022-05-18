BREAKING: Court declares Adeleke authentic Osun PDP Guber Candidate

The Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo has affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

Justice Nathaniel Emmanuel reached the ruling Wednesday while delivering a ruling in a suit filed by a factional candidate of the PDP, Prince Dotun Babayemi.

Adeleke had been declared the winner of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, held at the Osogbo City Stadium.

But Prince Dotun Babayemi also emerged as the winner of a parallel exercise, held at the WOCDIF Centre, also in the state capital on March 9.

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewurujakpo, who presided over the party’s National Congress Committee, announced Adeleke winner with 1,887 votes.

Babayemi however went to court to be recognised as the authentic candidate of the Party following the parallel primaries.

He had urged his supporters put aside any fear over the Independent National Electoral Commission’s recognition of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the party’s flagbearer.

Today’s ruling has dealt a major blow to his gubernatorial ambitions.

