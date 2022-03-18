Friday, March 18, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

BREAKING: Chelsea to play Real Madrid in Champions League Quarterfinals

Holders Chelsea will go up against Spanish giants Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

At the draw held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon Friday, the Blues – still facing an ownership tussle – were pitted against 13-time winners Real in one of the standout fixtures of the round.

It is a repeat of last season’s semifinal where Thomas Tuchel’s men edged Real Madrid, then coached by Zinedine Zidane, en route claiming a second European crown.

Diego Simeone and his Atletico Madrid team will return to Manchester for a clash against English champions Manchester City.

Los Rojiblancos edged United with a 2-1 aggregate victory in the last 16, and will have to be on top form to tackle Pep Guardiola’s men.

Villarreal, fresh off their upset of Juventus, will look for a repeat act when they host Bundelsliga powerhouse Bayern Munich, while six-time champions Liverpool will fancy their chances against Benfica.

The Quarterfinal first legs will be played on 5/6 April, with the second legs set for 12/12 April.

The winner of the Benfica/Liverpool clash will face the winner of the Villarreal/Bayern Munich match in the semifinals, while City or Atleti will go up against Chelsea or Real Madrid in the other semifinal match.

See fixtures below.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: