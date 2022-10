The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced it will launch new naira notes before the end of the year.

The newly redesigned Naira notes are to come into use, December 15, 2022.

The CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Apex bank boss revealed that the new currencies will include the N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

He advised Nigerians to take their old notes to banks in exchange for new ones.

