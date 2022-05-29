Breaking: Cameroon militants cross into Nigeria, kill 20

No fewer than 20 Cameroonians have been killed by Ambazonian soldiers who are fighting for independence in Southwest Cameroon.

Eyewitnesses in Boki village in Nigeria said, the Ambazonian soldiers crossed into the Nigeria community near Bashu in Boki LGA of Cross River State to attack their compatriots who fled and refused to join them to intensify the fight against President Paul Biya government.

Chief Cletus Obun, a one time member of Cross River House of Assembly, and an aspirant of House of Reps for Boki/Ikom federal constituency, confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that the Ambazonian soldiers crossed the Nigerian border Sunday morning to attack their compatriots who fled into Nigeria and refused to join their forces to fight. They killed nearly 20. No one is sure yet if amongst those killed, there are Nigerian citizens…”

According to Chief Obun, the remaining Cameroonians in the community who also speak Bokye language of Boki people of Nigeria, have now flooded Bashu community not far from Danare community where Nigerian troops have a small camp.

The Nigerian army has remained mum on the cross-border breach.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...