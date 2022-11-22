BREAKING: Buhari to unveil redesigned Naira Notes Wednesday

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil newly designed N1,000, N500 and N200 notes on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Emefiele disclosed this during the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Abuja.

According to him, the CBN won’t shift its deadline for all old notes to be returned to commercial banks in exchange for newly designed ones.

The CBN MPC also hiked monetary policy to 16.5% from 15.5% while all other parameters remained unchanged.

More to follow…

