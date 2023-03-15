Search
BREAKING: Buhari swears in ICPC Board members

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in seven reappointed board members for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related offences (ICPC).

The ceremony, which took place in the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, was conducted before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by the President.

The members are: Justice Adamu Bello (retd) Katsina State;  Hannatu Mohammed (Jigawa State;, Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State) and Obiora Igwedibia (Anambra State).

Others are Dr. Abdullahi Saidu (Niger State);  Yahaya Umar Dauda (Nasarawa State) and Grace Chinda (Rivers State).

More to follow…

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nigeria nominates Ghanaian Herbert Mensah for Rugby Africa President

Emmanuel Offor -
Herbert Mensah, sports administrator, and President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, today announced his candidacy for President of the World Rugby’s African association,...
Read more

Nigerian man jailed for life over South African singer’s murder

Emmanuel Offor -
The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a Nigerian, Onyeghani Ekene Dumkele, to life imprisonment for the murder of a multi-talented up-and-coming South African singer,...
Read more

Quincy Jones celebrates 90th birthday with epic social media post

Emmanuel Offor -
Legendary music mogul Quincy Jones hit the nonagenarian milestone in style Tuesday, and he was not gonna be denied the perk of a social...
Read more

