BREAKING: Buhari swears in ICPC Board members

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in seven reappointed board members for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related offences (ICPC).

The ceremony, which took place in the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, was conducted before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by the President.

The members are: Justice Adamu Bello (retd) Katsina State; Hannatu Mohammed (Jigawa State;, Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State) and Obiora Igwedibia (Anambra State).

Others are Dr. Abdullahi Saidu (Niger State); Yahaya Umar Dauda (Nasarawa State) and Grace Chinda (Rivers State).

More to follow…

