BREAKING: Buhari presents N19.76trn 2023 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday presented before the two chambers of the National Assembly the proposed N19.76 trillion budget for the 2023 financial year.

The N19.76 trillion budget which was presented by the president is the last he will present before his tenure elapses, and represents a 15.37 per cent increase from the amount budgeted in 2022.

According to the president, this 8th budget is tagged the budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition.

In his address to the joint session of parliament, Buhari noted that the 2023 transition budget was designed to address critical issues and lay a solid foundation for the incoming administration.

The president said he believes that based on the parameters and fiscal assumptions, the revenue generation should hit about N16.87 trillion.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...